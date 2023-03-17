Four temporary shops gutted in fire in North Delhi

New Delhi, March 17 Four temporary shop structures caught fire on Friday in north Delhi, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a fire call was received at around 1.49 p.m regarding the fire in a shop at Chabi Ganj chowk near Kashmere Gate

"A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualty or injuries," said the official.

"Fire was in four khokhas (temporary shops) containing automobile materials," the official added.

