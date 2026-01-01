From New York to Tihar: Zohran Mamdani Writes to Jailed Activist Umar Khalid, Says, 'We Are Thinking of You'

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has written a personal letter to Umar Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist who is currently incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Mamdani, who recently made history by becoming the first Muslim and Indian-origin mayor of New York City, shared words of encouragement and solidarity in the handwritten note. The letter, which appeared on social media platform X, referred to an earlier interaction between the two and conveyed concern for Khalid’s well-being during his prolonged imprisonment.

In the note, Mamdani recalled Khalid’s reflections on bitterness and resilience, stressing the importance of not allowing anger to overpower one’s spirit. He also mentioned meeting Khalid’s parents during their visit to the United States and expressed that many people continue to think about Khalid and his situation. The letter’s image was circulated online, though Lokmat Times stated it could not independently confirm its authenticity. The message nonetheless drew attention due to Mamdani’s prominent political position and his longstanding support for Khalid.

Banojyotsna Lahiri, a close friend of Umar Khalid who shared the letter publicly, told The Telegraph Online that Khalid’s parents had visited the US in December and met several individuals during their stay, including Mamdani. Khalid, a former research scholar at JNU, was arrested in September 2020 in connection with an alleged broader conspiracy related to the Delhi riots that occurred earlier that year. Since then, his detention has remained a subject of national and international discussion.

Although the Delhi High Court has discharged Khalid in one of the cases filed against him, he continues to remain behind bars in another matter under the UAPA. His requests for bail have been turned down repeatedly over the last five years. In December 2025, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on his bail plea, leaving his legal future uncertain. Khalid has consistently maintained his innocence, while supporters argue that his prolonged incarceration without trial raises serious concerns.

Mamdani has earlier voiced public support for Khalid on international platforms. In June 2023, during a ‘Howdy, Democracy?!’ event in New York held ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, Mamdani read passages from Khalid’s prison writings. At the time, he highlighted Khalid’s work against lynching and hate crimes, noting that the activist had spent over a thousand days in jail without trial. Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, rose through grassroots politics and previously served in the New York State Assembly before becoming mayor.