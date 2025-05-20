From Tokyo to Washington: Operation Sindoor delegations, tour dates revealed
By IANS | Updated: May 20, 2025 19:12 IST2025-05-20T19:08:20+5:302025-05-20T19:12:54+5:30
New Delhi, May 20 In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military operation targeting terror launchpads across the Line of Control, the Indian government has launched an unprecedented global diplomatic offensive. Seven delegations, comprising 59 Members of Parliament, representing a spectrum of political parties, former ministers, and diplomats, will travel to 33 countries between May 21 and June 5, under a new initiative dubbed "Operation Sindoor Outreach".
This initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs, aims to present a unified national stance on terrorism, isolate Pakistan internationally, and highlight its military and intelligence complicity in nurturing terror networks. The seven delegations, each led by prominent political and diplomatic figures, include former Union Ministers, seasoned diplomats, and senior MPs from both ruling and opposition parties.
India has planned to present intelligence dossiers, evidence of the ISI’s involvement in cross-border terror, and first-hand details from Operation Sindoor to foreign governments, media, think tanks, and UN bodies. From Tokyo to Washington, Brussels to Jakarta, these delegations will carry the message that terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere. The message will also be that India will not stand alone in confronting the menace.
Group I: Gulf and North Africa
Leader: BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda
Members: Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, retired diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, nominated MP Satnam Singh Sandhu
Travel Dates & Itinerary:
23.05.2025 – Bahrain
25.05.2025 – Kuwait
27.05.2025 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
30.05.2025 – Algeria
Group II: Europe & the EU
Leader: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
Members: Former MoS for External Affairs M.J. Akbar, former Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran, BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, nominated MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress MP Amar Singh
Travel Dates & Itinerary:
25.05.2025 – France
27.05.2025 – Italy
29.05.2025 – Denmark
01.06.2025 – United Kingdom
03.06.2025 – Belgium (EU HQ)
05.06.2025 – Germany
Group III: East and Southeast Asia
Leader: JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha
Members: Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, CPI-M MP John Brittas, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Ambassador Mohan Kumar
Travel Dates & Itinerary:
22.05.2025 – Japan
24.05.2025 – Republic of Korea
27.05.2025 – Singapore
28.05.2025 – Indonesia
31.05.2025 – Malaysia
Group IV: West Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa
Leader: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde
Members: IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer, BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy
Travel Dates & Itinerary:
21.05.2025 – UAE
24.05.2025 – Democratic Republic of Congo
28.05.2025 – Sierra Leone
31.05.2025 – Liberia
Group V: Americas
Leader: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Members: Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas Shambhavi, JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad MP, TDP MP GM Harish Balayogi, BJP MPs Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, Shiv Sena MP Milind Murli Deora, and former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu
Travel Dates & Itinerary:
25.05.2025 – Guyana
27.05.2025 – Panama
29.05.2025 – Colombia
31.05.2025 – Brazil
03.06.2025 – United States of America
Group VI: Eastern and Southern Europe
Leader: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
Members: Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, diplomats Manjeev S. Puri and Jawed Ashraf
Travel Dates & Itinerary:
22.05.2025 – Russia
25.05.2025 – Slovenia
27.05.2025 – Greece
29.05.2025 – Latvia
31.05.2025 – Spain
Group VII: Africa and the Middle East
Leader: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule
Members: Congress MP Manish Tewari, former Union Ministers Anand Sharma, V. Muraleedharan, ex-UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin, BJP MPs Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Singh Thakur, AAP MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu
Travel Dates & Itinerary:
24.05.2025 – Qatar
27.05.2025 – South Africa
29.05.2025 – Ethiopia
01.06.2025 – Egypt
