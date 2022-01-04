Fully vaccinated asymptomatic Omicron patients can remain in home isolation: TN health minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that Omicron patients can remain in home quarantine if they are fully vaccinated.

Speaking during the inauguration of Siddha COVID care centre at Thandai Periyar Thidal at Veppery in Chennai, Subramanian said, "The new variant of COVID-19 is spreading is fast across the world. The State is reporting hundreds of coronavirus cases daily. Last night, the state recorded 1,800 cases. According to the CM's instruction, Siddha medicine is being provided to patients. During the second wave of COVID-19, there are 89 Siddha COVID care centres in the city with 7448 beds, where over 28,000 patients were treated in these centres."

He further said, "If a patient is fully vaccinated and infected with Omicron variant as well as asymptomatic then he/she can be home quarantined. There are currently 22 COVID-19 screening centres in Chennai. The health department will set up a medical camp in every zone of Chennai Corporation."

The health minister said, "On the first day of the vaccination drive for teenagers from 15 to 18 age group, of the 33 lakh eligible population, 10 per cent of children received jabs."

Subramanian said that as many as 1,820 doctors were working with Amma Clinic.

"Now these doctors would be provided other jobs. Their services will be utilised to handle Omicron," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

