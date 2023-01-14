Fur shoes on great demand after fresh snowfall in Kashmir

As the entire North Indian belt continued to be in the grip of an intense cold wave on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded heavy snowfall overnight which has increased the demand for fur shoes across the valley.

After a long dry spell, the climatic conditions have abruptly changed and Kashmir valley received a good spell of snowfall that has brought cheer to the faces of people including those shopkeepers that are selling fur shoes in the winter period.

The people who are related to this business are earning good profit by selling these winter shoes which are also known as "Fur Boot".

Tourists who are visiting Gulmarg and Pahalgam to get a chance to enjoy the snowfall are also purchasing "fur" shoes in Srinagar city to keep their feet warm and protect them from the severe cold so that they can enjoy their travel comfortably.

A local shopkeeper said that the demand for fur shoes, especially by tourists, has increased.

Traditional gowns known as "Pheran" and traditional fire pots are locally known as (Kangri) used to protect oneself from cold are also in great demand in the valley.

"For the last few years the varieties, designs and colours of this special shoe have increased and markets are full of colourful fur boots that attract not only local customers but tourists to purchase them at large scale," another shopkeeper said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district also received a fresh round of snow and temperature in the region dipped significantly after the snowfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in its weather report stated that with the fresh snowfall on higher reaches and rains in the plains the graph of temperature has once again descended across the Doda region.

"The entire region has been gripped by a cold wave forcing people to wear warm clothes and stay indoors. The rush of people in Doda markets disappeared as people preferred to stay indoors due to the cold wave," the Regional Meteorological Centre stated.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday were recorded at -1 degrees Celsius and -10 degrees Celsius.

( With inputs from ANI )

