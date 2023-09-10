G20 Summit: PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders on Sunday at Rajghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, where they paid homage and laid wreaths at the father of the nation's memorial.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi hosted leaders from more than 30 countries and various organizations, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during the first day of the 18th G20 Summit held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi.

#WATCH | G 20 in India: Heads of state and government and Heads of international organizations pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat. pic.twitter.com/v4VhHsdxsD — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

The opening day of the G20 Summit was marked by several significant developments, such as achieving 100% consensus on the Delhi Declaration, the formal inclusion of the African Union into the group, the formation of a biofuel alliance, and the introduction of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC).

Notably, India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IECC EC.

The day concluded with President Droupadi Murmu hosting a lavish dinner for nearly 400 guests at the G20 venue, with Modi welcoming the global leaders from the reception dais.