Gang that sold minor girls to older men busted, six held in Greater Noida

Six members of a gang involved in child trafficking have been arrested in Greater Noida, informed local police on Monday.

"The arrest came after an operation was carried out by Badalpur Police Station on Sunday to squeeze out the gang involved in child trafficking. Three women and three men have been arrested so far. Five more are identified which will be arrested soon," said Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women and Child Safety.

"The Gang used to lure minor girls from outside their homes. Then they were being sold to marry older men for money. The gang was mostly active in Haryana's Rohtak but they used to kidnap children from many places of the country," it added.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor