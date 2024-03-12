Gangster Kala Jathedi Ties Knot With 'Revolver Rani' Anuradha Choudhary Amid Tight Security in Delhi

Delhi-Haryana's notorious gangster Kala Jathedi and lady don Madam Minz, aka Anuradha Chaudhary, tie the knot today at a banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka.

A SWAT team from the Delhi Police Special Cell, along with the Third Battalion and Special Staff, have been deployed to the venue, a banquet hall in Dwarka. Additionally, around 150-200 police personnel are stationed there. The guest list is also under scrutiny by police.

Jatheri, who is incarcerated in Tihar Jail, was granted parole by a Delhi court for his wedding. He sought parole on humanitarian grounds, citing his right to marry, which is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. His lawyer, Rohit Dalal, argued that both Jatheri and Choudhary are of legal age to marry under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955. The owner of the banquet hall has been directed to install CCTV cameras throughout the premises.

The bride's "Grih Pravesh" ceremony, where she enters her marital home, is scheduled for March 13 at 11:00 AM in Jatheri village, Sonipat district, Haryana.

According to reports, both Jatheri and Choudhary were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in July 2021. Choudhary, a member of Jatheri's gang and an associate of slain gangster Anandpal Singh, faces charges of extortion, kidnapping, murder, and abduction in Rajasthan and Delhi. She is currently out on bail.