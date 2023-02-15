Garuda Aerospace launches solar-powered spy drone

Chennai, Feb 15 Drone startup Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday entered the defence sector with its solar-powered unmanned reconnaissance aerial J-Glider, the company said.

According to Garuda, the solar-powered glider-branded SURAJ was launched by Principal Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister and former Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDA) Satheesh Reddy at the Aero India 2023 show being held in Bengaluru.

The SURAJ is a high altitude drone for surveillance operations, providing real-time information to the high command and protecting jawans on the ground.

The drone's unique J-shaped wings are equipped with solar-powered cells that serve as its primary fuel source, while an auxiliary battery provides additional propulsion or decreased speed as required, the company said.

The drone will carry a versatile payload of high-resolution zoom cameras with thermal imagery and foliage-penetrating lidar sensors with a maximum capacity of 10 kg.

This cutting-edge technology will capture, process, and transmit photos and videos in real-time, ensuring that the headquarters and base have access to vital information before planning strategic operations and terms.

It has an endurance of 12 hours and can fly at an altitude of 3,000 ft.

"Garuda Aerospace's SURAJ drone, will help in providing military and security support with edge-cutting solutions like real-time monitoring. Garuda Aerospace is also being guided by NAL, DRDO and several other scientists on the development of the SURAJ drone," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO said.

