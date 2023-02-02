Gautam Adani's emotional speech for investors after scrapping FPO

Adani Enterprises said it has decided not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors. Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said that the group decided to call of the share sale to insulate investors from potential losses.

After a fully subscribed FPO, yesterday’s decision of its withdrawal would have surprised many. But considering the volatility of the market seen yesterday, the board strongly felt that it would not be morally correct to proceed with the FPO, Adani said in a statement.

The Board takes this opportunity to thank all the investors for your support and commitment to our FPO. The subscription for the FPO closed successfully yesterday. Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the Company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling. Thank you," said Adani Enterprises Ltd Chairman Gautam Adani.