Go First Airlines flight operations to remain cancelled from May 3-5

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Go First Airlines on Tuesday announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled from May 3 to May 5 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.

The official media account of Go First Airlines took to Twitter and said," Due to operational reasons, GoFirst flights for 3rd, 4th and 5th May 2023 have been cancelled. We sincerely apologise to our loyal customers. We assure you that we will be back with more information soon. A full refund will be issued through the original mode of payment shortly".

The airline has also advised the passengers to contact its customer care centre at 1800 2100 999 or write an email to feedback@flygofirst.com for any help.

Earlier today India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to India's low-cost carrier Go First Airlines for not providing prior intimation of cancellation of flights on May 3 and May 4 to DGCA.

"It has come to the notice of DGCA that Go First has cancelled all scheduled flights of 3rd May and 4th May 2023 respectively. No prior intimation has been given to DGCA for such cancellations which is non-compliance with conditions for approval of schedule," an official statement issued by DGCA said.

DGCA has sought a reply from Go First Airlines within 24 hours of the issuance of the show cause notice.

In this regard, Go First Airlines said that due to the non-supply of engines by the US-based Jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled.

"Go First is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by US-based jet engines manufacturer Pratt and Whitney (P&W) that has forced grounding more than 50 planes," a Go First official told .

