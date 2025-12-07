Goa: 23 Dead in Baga Nightclub Fire; Gas Blast Suspected, CM Orders Inquiry

A fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora's Baga area, North Goa, killed 23 people late on December 6, 2025, around midnight. Police suspect a gas cylinder blast in the kitchen area sparked the blaze, which mainly affected staff members there. Rescue operations by fire tenders and police lasted into early December 7, with the fire controlled by morning.

Incident Details:

Most victims were kitchen staff, including three women, with bodies mainly recovered from the kitchen and two from a staircase; some died from burns, others from suffocation. A few tourists also perished amid the chaos during Goa's peak tourist season. The club operated as a restaurant-cum-nightclub without proper fire safety compliance.

Official Response:

Goa DGP Alok Kumar confirmed 23 deaths and noted the fire's concentration on the ground-floor kitchen, with cause still under investigation. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a detailed probe, vowing strict action against the club and officials who approved its operations despite lapses. Local MLA Michael Lobo reported the casualty figure early on.