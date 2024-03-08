Goa CM thanks PM Modi for cabinet approval over ST’s political reservation

Panaji, March 8 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Central Cabinet approval to readjustment of the seats in the Legislative Assembly of the state for providing reservations to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) of the state.

Schedule Tribe Community in Goa have been pressing for their demand of political reservations for the last many years. Recently, the delegation along with Pramod Sawant met Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

“I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Central Cabinet approval to readjustment of the seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa for providing reservations to the Scheduled Tribes of the State,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister has also thanked Amit Shah for his continued support in giving justice to the Goa’s ST community.

“This is a major victory for the ST Community of Goa,” the Chief Minister said.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the proposal of the Ministry of Law & Justice for the introduction of the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 in Parliament.

“In order to ensure that the Constitutional rights of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa are safeguarded, it is imperative to enact a law to provide for enabling provisions empowering the Election Commission to make amendments in the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008 and readjust the seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa for the Scheduled Tribes of the State,” the Central government said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor