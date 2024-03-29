Goa: ED questions AAP leaders, 2 others

Panaji, March 28 Goa unit Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Amit Palekar, along with another leader Ramrao Wagh and two more persons were questioned on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Goa.

According to sources, AAP leaders along with two others -- Dattaprasad Naik and Ashok Naik -- had received summons on Wednesday and were told to remain present in the ED office here.

Ramrao Wagh had contested on the AAP ticket from St. Andre constituency in the last assembly election.

Former BJP leader, Dattaprasad Naik, is in the liquor business, while Ashok Naik is the president of Bhandari Samaj in Goa, who had held meetings with AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during 2022 assembly elections in the coastal state.

Meanwhile, AAP legislator Venzy Viegas said that it was a fake liquor case, wherein their leaders are harassed.

"Our leaders and others are harassed by the government. People are fed-up (of such politics). They should remember that there is nothing more supreme than people's power," Viegas said.

He said that people were going to retaliate.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case.

Sources said AAP leaders and others were questioned in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"ED officials are still questioning them, who had appeared before them in the afternoon," one of the AAP leaders told IANS.

