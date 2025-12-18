GOBARDHAN scheme powers Gujarat’s march towards clean, self-reliant villages

Gandhinagar, Dec 18 Gujarat is steadily advancing towards the creation of clean and self-reliant villages through the effective implementation of the Centre’s ambitious GOBARDHAN (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) scheme, which integrates cleanliness, renewable energy, prosperity and good governance at the grassroots level.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Commissioner of Rural Development has provided benefits to 12,243 households, with over 7,423 biogas plants installed in Phase I and 4,820 in Phase II. The state government has positioned the GOBARDHAN scheme not merely as an environmental initiative, but as a comprehensive rural development model that delivers clean energy, improved sanitation, better health outcomes and employment opportunities, reflecting its commitment to sensitive and transparent governance.

To further expand the scheme’s reach, the state government under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved a Rs 25.50 crore allocation for the installation of 10,000 additional biogas plants across 50 clusters during 2024-25 and 2025–26. Fully funded by the state, the decision underscores Gujarat’s strong resolve to promote alternative energy and cleanliness in rural areas.

A two cubic metre capacity biogas plant costs around Rs 42,000, of which the beneficiary contributes just Rs 5,000, while Rs 25,000 is supported by the Centre and the state, and Rs 12,000 is provided under MGNREGA. Implemented under the guidance of Rural Development Minister Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya and Minister of State Sanjaysinh Mahida, the scheme plays a key role in moving villages towards ODF+ status under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase-II.

The scientific disposal of cattle dung and biodegradable waste through biogas plants not only produces clean fuel and organic manure but also creates livelihood opportunities, encourages women’s self-help groups to establish fertiliser collectives, and improves overall rural sanitation.

The benefits of biogas plants are already visible on the ground. Use of biogas reduces household expenditure on LPG cylinders and curbs pollution caused by firewood. The odour-free organic slurry generated from the plants has emerged as a valuable input for organic farming, contributing to higher crop yields and increased farmer incomes. Surveys indicate a marked decline in smoke-related health issues, eye infections, respiratory problems and diseases caused by mosquitoes and flies in villages adopting biogas technology.

All eligible families, including those from the general, SC and ST categories owning two or more cattle, can avail the benefits of the GOBARDHAN scheme. The initiative is increasingly being seen as a people-centric programme that is propelling Gujarat towards a cleaner environment, energy security, rural employment and sustained prosperity.

Sharing his experience, Pravinbhai, a progressive farmer from Khodu village in Wadhwan taluka of Surendranagar district, said he installed a GOBARDHAN biogas plant on his seven-acre farm through the district rural development office.

“The gas generated from the plant is sufficient to cook meals for four people daily, while the slurry is directly used through drip irrigation. As a result, crops such as figs, jamun, grapes, lemon, sweet lime, pomegranate, medicinal plants and green vegetables are yielding significantly better,” he said, highlighting the scheme’s tangible impact on sustainable agriculture and rural livelihoods.

