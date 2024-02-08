Gokulpuri Metro Station Wall Collapse Leaves One Critically Injured

A section of the boundary wall at the Gokulpuri metro station in Delhi collapsed on Thursday morning, resulting in one person sustaining critical injuries and several others with minor injuries, according to police reports.

Upon receiving a distress call at 11:05 a.m., four fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) promptly responded to the scene to conduct relief and rescue operations. The incident occurred when a portion of the side slab gave way, striking two to three bikers, one of whom suffered severe injuries.

DFS officials managed to extricate one person from the debris, who was then rushed to GTB Hospital for urgent medical attention. Prior to the DFS arrival, some individuals had already been transported to the hospital by members of the public, as stated by the fire department.

The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, with plans to file a case under relevant laws. Further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.