Gold Price Today: 24-Carat Gold Becomes Costlier, Silver Also See Jumps, Check Latest Update

Gold and Silver Price: Ahead of wedding season price of silver and gold is seeing decline in price. However today on November 19, there was a big jump in gold and silver prices. Today, the price of 24-carat gold has become expensive by ₹1,268 and reached ₹1,23,448 per 10 grams. Today's price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has gone up to ₹1,27,151. While, the price of silver has reached ₹1,60,989 per kg with GST. Without GST, the price of silver has risen by ₹2,594 and opened at ₹1,56,300 per kg.

On Tuesday, the closing prices were ₹1,53,706 per kg for silver (before GST) and ₹1,22,180 per 10 grams for gold. Gold is now ₹7,426 lower than its record high of ₹1,30,874, which was reached on October 17. Silver is ₹21,800 below its peak of ₹1,78,100, recorded on October 14.

Gold prices today by carat

23-carat gold prices rose by Rs 1,263 to open at Rs 1,22,954 per 10 grams today. Including GST, its price is now Rs 1,26,642. 22-carat gold prices rose by Rs 1,161 to reach Rs 1,13,078 per 10 grams. Including GST, this price is Rs 1,16,470. 18-carat gold prices rose by Rs 951 to reach Rs 92,586 per 10 grams. Including GST, its price is Rs 95,363 per 10 grams.

14-carat gold prices have also increased by Rs 742. Today, it opened at Rs 72,217 and is at Rs 74,383 with GST. The Indian Bullion Jewellers Association (IBJA) releases rates twice a day, once around 12 noon and once around 5 pm.