Gold worth Rs 1.36 cr seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Jan 22 Gold valued at Rs 1.36 crore was seized from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, Customs officials said on Saturday.

The passenger had arrived by 6E 025 from Dubai on Friday. The officials detected and seized 2,715.800 grams of gold items valued at Rs 1.36 crore from him. Gold chains and gold in paste form were concealed inside hand baggage and check-in baggage.

This is the latest in a series of incident of gold smuggling detected at the airport this month.

On January 11, the customs officials seized 1.48 kg gold valued at Rs 72.80 lakh from three women passengers who arrived from Dubai.

The gold was seized in three separate cases. Two of the passengers had hid the gold inside undergarments while the third had concealed it in rectum.

The officials on January 10 recovered 442.6 grams of gold valued at Rs 21.70 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold in paste form was concealed inside specially stitched pocket of undergarment.

A day earlier, they recovered gold in paste form from a passenger who had concealed it in the bandages tied to calves of both the legs.

They seized 970 grams of gold valued at Rs 47.55 lakh from a male passenger who arrived from Sharjah.

On January 7, officials seized 330 grams of gold wires with white rhodium coating polish valued at Rs 16.18 lakhs from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold was concealed inside the metal frame of trolley bag.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor