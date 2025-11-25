Golden chapter in history: UP CM Yogi on PM Modi hoisting grand flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today

New Delhi, Nov 25 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that India is witnessing a “golden chapter” in its civilizational journey as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to hoist the grand saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The flag hoisting marks the formal completion of the temple’s construction and is being observed as a moment of deep cultural and spiritual significance across the country.

Posting on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Today, a golden chapter is about to be added to the history of faith, civilisation, and humanity.

In the sacred hands of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and in the dignified presence of the esteemed Sarsanghchalak of @RSSorg, the revered Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji, the grand saffron flag—symbolising our religious and cultural restoration—will be hoisted atop the pinnacle of the 'Rashtra Mandir' Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, located at Shri Ayodhya Dham, the center of faith and belief for India and countless followers of Sanatan Dharma.”

“This flag hoisting is the proclamation of humanity's soul, the invincible victory of truth, the eternal immortality of faith, and the triumphant roar of cultural revival.This is not merely a flag; it is the symbol of that inner strength which, in every era, has pierced through the darkness of unrighteousness to keep the light of righteousness undimmed. Jai Jai Siya Ram,” he added.

In another post CM Yogi wrote, "In the foremost of the seven sacred cities, the divine Shri Ayodhya Dham, today, from the sacred hands of the honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, a grand saffron flag is about to be hoisted atop the spire of the Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple."

"This divine message of the renaissance of Sanatan culture is infusing indomitable spiritual and soulful energy throughout the entire Bharatvarsha. The faith, penance, and anticipation of crores of Ram devotees are today about to be established at a new pinnacle.The nation is today immersed in Ram, immersed in Dharma…" the post added.

The flag, specially crafted for the Ram Temple, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between 2 and 3 kilograms and has been designed to withstand high altitudes.

It has been engineered to suit the temple’s 161-foot-high summit and the 42-foot flagpole. The hoisting ceremony, which Prime Minister Modi will lead, is scheduled to take place during the auspicious period around 12:00 p.m.

CM Yogi also extended a heartfelt welcome and salutation to all the esteemed guests and distinguished dignitaries gracing Ayodhya with their presence to witness the divine and majestic hoisting of the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Security has been tightened across Ayodhya, and authorities have instructed that no guest attending the ceremony will be allowed to carry a mobile phone inside the temple premises. Thousands of devotees, spiritual leaders, and dignitaries are expected to witness the historic moment.

The event marks another milestone in the unfolding cultural renaissance centred around Ayodhya, with leaders emphasising that the flag symbolises not only religious devotion but also India’s enduring civilizational ethos.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor