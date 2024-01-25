Golden Tiger Spotted in Kaziranga National Park, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Shares Video

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared an image of a rare golden tiger recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park. Wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre had the extraordinary opportunity to observe and capture the elusive creature known as Kazi 106-F.

Kaziranga National Park, situated in the heart of Assam, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and stands as the only known habitat in India for the golden tiger, also known as the strawberry tiger or golden tabby tiger. This Bengal tiger variant possesses a unique golden coat due to a genetic mutation affecting its fur colouration.

Assam's wildlife never ceases to amaze!



A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park taking a stroll. This sighting adds to the list of diverse faunal creatures found in Assam's landscape.@kaziranga_#NationalTourismDaypic.twitter.com/JY1VXvUVZO — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 25, 2024

With fewer than 30 golden tigers believed to exist worldwide, sightings are exceptionally rare, sparking excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. The park's diverse ecosystem, featuring tall grasslands and dense forests, provides an ideal environment for these tigers, offering ample hiding spots and a robust prey base. The presence of the Brahmaputra River and other water sources further supports the survival and proliferation of these magnificent animals.

Kaziranga National Park holds UNESCO World Heritage Site status and is a testament to successful conservation efforts. It plays a crucial role in protecting various species, including the Indian one-horned rhinoceros and the Royal Bengal Tiger. The park's stringent protection measures under Indian wildlife conservation laws have been instrumental in preserving its inhabitants.