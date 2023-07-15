Goods train details in Rajasthan, Several trains cancelled

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Jaipur on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of at least seven other trains, officials said. They said the incident occured between the Asalpur Jobner and Hirnoda stations of the Jaipur-Madar railway section. The area falls under the jurisdiction of North Western Railway’s (NWR) Jaipur Division.

Soon after the incident, the railway administration immediately sent the Accident Relief Train to the spot. The senior officials have also reached the site and the work is going on full swing to resume the train movement as soon as possible. The reason behind the derailment is not yet known. Meanwhile, the railways has cancelled the operation of train number 19719 Jaipur-Suratgarh Express between Kanakpura and Suratgarh.The accident comes within 20 days after the collision of two goods trains at West Bengal’s Onda railway station. The area falls under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. Due to this, rail traffic was halted on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line.