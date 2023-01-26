Google marks India's 74th Republic Day with special doodle

India marks its 74th Republic Day today, January 26. Google doodle today's illustration by Ahmedabad-based artist Parth Kothekar adds to the celebration. Doodle artwork is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper. Doodle represents many elements of the Republic Day parade in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent and motorcycle riders.

The doodle artwork, which is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper, represents many elements of the Republic Day parade. The artwork includes Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the CRPF marching contingent, and motorcycle riders. Google also shared a behind-the-scenes video to show how the artwork was created. The papercut took the artist 4 days to complete. The Ahmedabad-based guest artist said he couldn't believe it when he first got to know about the opportunity to create Google Doodle. ''I had goosebumps! I reread the email multiple times as I couldn't believe it and with joy, I informed my mother and sister about it. I'd never thought that I would get such an opportunity!," he told Google in an interview.