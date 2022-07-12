Government planning electric highway from Delhi to Mumbai, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is constantly giving some good news to the citizens of the country. He said the government was considering building an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai. He was speaking at an event of the Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association in Gurgaon.

Government plans to build electric highways -

Gadkari said the government was considering building an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai. An electric highway is, in general, a highway on which electricity is provided for running vehicles. This electricity is transmitted to the vehicles through the wires on the road.

All districts will be connected by four-lane highways -

Without giving further details about the scheme, Gadkari said, "You can drive trolley trucks on this highway just like trolleybuses." A trolleybus is an electric bus that runs on a power supply from overhead wires. In addition, his ministry has decided to connect all the districts with four-lane roads. Gadkari also said that the government was constructing tunnels worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

All services need to be digitized -

Gadkari said all services need to be digitalized to reduce corruption in regional transport offices in the states. Earlier, Gadkari had said that in the next one to two years, the price of an electric vehicle would be on par with that of a petrol vehicle. In fact, the government is promoting electric vehicles to reduce the growing pollution. However, at present the price of these vehicles is very high, so people are less attracted to these vehicles.