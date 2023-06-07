'Govt assured us probe against WFI chief to be completed by June 15': Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], June 7 : After a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Wednesday said the government assured that the ongoing probe by Delhi Police against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be completed before June 15.

The WFI chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment from multiple female wrestlers.

Speaking to ANI, Bajrang Punia said, "The Union minister assured us that the ongoing investigation (against Brij Bhushan) by Delhi Police will be completed by June 15. We also requested all FIRs filed against wrestlers be withdrawn. The minister agreed to this demand."

He added, however, that if no action is taken by June 15, the wrestlers will launch fresh protests.

"We are happy that the talks happened but this could have been done before. Our protest is not over yet. If no action (against Brij Bhushan) is taken by June 15, we will resume our protests," he said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, ace grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik reached the official residence of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur following a fresh proposal by the central government for a discussion on the issues raised by them during their protest.

The wrestlers have been staging protests demanding the arrest and sacking of the WFI chief in light of allegations of sexual harassment.

Earlier, Olympian Sakshi Malik said they will consider the government's proposal for talks and arrive at a decision by consensus.

"We will discuss the proposal put forward by the government with our elders and supporters and arrive at a consensus. Only if they give their greenlight to the government's proposal, will we go ahead with it," Malik said in a telephonic interview with ANI.

