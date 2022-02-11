Govt attaches highest priority to safety of Indians abroad, including those in foreign jails: V Muraleedharan in RS

The government attaches the highest priority to the safety, security, and well-being of Indians in foreign countries, including those in foreign jails, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday.

"As per information available with the Ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in jails of Gulf countries are UAE (1663), Saudi Arabia (1363), Qatar (466), Kuwait (460), Bahrain (63), Oman (45)," Muraleedharan said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He added, "The government attaches the highest priority to the safety, security, and well-being of Indians in foreign countries, including those in the foreign jails."

Minister of State for External Affairs further said that Indian Missions/Posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals detained/jailed.

"Indian Missions/Posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals detained/jailed. Apart from extending them all possible consular assistance, Indian Missions and Posts also assist in providing legal aid wherever needed," MoS MEA said. "Missions and Posts also maintain a local panel of lawyers where Indian community is in sizeable numbers," the reply informed today.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

