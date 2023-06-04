"Govt is working....," BJP MP Hema Malini on Odisha train crash

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 : Expressing her grief over the tragic Odisha train accident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Sunday said that the government is putting all around efforts adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself visited the accident site and talked to the victims.

Speaking toin Mathura, the BJP MP said, "This is a very sad incident. I express my condolences to all. Our government is working from all sides. Prime Minister Modi himself has gone to the accident site and taken stock of the situation".

PM Modi visited the accident site on Sunday and took stock of the situation. He also met the injured at a hospital.

The BJP MP also reacted to the recent rush of people travelling on the roof of the bus to participate in Govardhan Parikrmaa in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the light of the Odisha train crash.

"This should not be allowed. So many people are travelling inside and on the roof of the bus to participate in Govardhan Parikrama. We will inform our officials not to allow this as any unforeseen incident can occur," she said.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Sunday said that the number of deaths in the Balasore train accident had been revised to 275 after factoring out some 'double countings'.

The Chief Secretary also said that out of the 275, 88 bodies have been identified.

Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Jena said, "The Railways on Saturday said that the number of deaths is 288 and we also circulated that. But, since then the District Magistrate and his team checked each and every body recovered, checked from the track, the hospital and two temporary assembly points. It was found that some bodies were counted twice. So, after wading out the duplications, the Collector has informed that the number of deaths is 275 and not 288."

"Out of 275, 88 bodies have been identified. 78 bodies have been handed over till Sunday morning. 10 other dead bodies have been identified and the process of handing over is going on," he added.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district.

As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

