'Govt maintaining vigilance after attacks on Kashmiri Pandits'

New Delhi, July 20 Asserting that the security situation has improved "significantly" in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has told the Rajya Sabha that the government is maintaining vigilance following two incidents of attacks on Kashmiri Pandits.

"During the last few months, two incidents of attack on Kashmiri Pandits have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in which one person has been killed and another person injured," he informed the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Rai said the government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of minorities in the Kashmir Valley.

"These include a robust security and intelligence grid, day and night area domination, patrolling and pro-active operations against terrorists, round-the-clock checking at Nakas, deployment of Road Opening Parties at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack," he told the House.

He said that the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that there has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018, to 229 in 2021.

