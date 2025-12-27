'Govt residences must be vacated eventually': Tej Pratap reacts to Rabri Devi's 10 Circular Road bungalow exit

Patna, Dec 27 Political temperatures in Bihar remain high over the Lalu Prasad Yadav family vacating former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s official residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, reacted to the issue, stating that a government residence is not anyone’s personal property and has to be vacated sooner or later.

Rabri Devi, who had been residing at the government bungalow for over two decades, has now been allotted an alternative official residence by the Bihar government.

Initially, the RJD had indicated that the bungalow would not be vacated. However, in recent days, the process of vacating 10 Circular Road began quietly, triggering fresh political debate across the state.

Tej Pratap Yadav said that if the residence at 10 Circular Road is being vacated, the family would move to their own private house.

He reiterated that anyone occupying a government residence must eventually vacate it.

After the formation of the new government in Bihar, the state Building Construction Department issued a notice to Rabri Devi on November 25, 2025, asking her to vacate the official residence at 10 Circular Road.

Responding to a question regarding threats received on social media, Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that he has been receiving online threats and has written to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in this regard.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav also raised concerns over the law-and-order situation in neighbouring Jharkhand.

On Saturday, he visited the family of a victim in Patna following the murder of Ashutosh Kumar’s brother in Jharkhand. Ashutosh Kumar is a convener of the Bhumihar Ekta Manch.

During the visit, he accused the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government of giving a free hand to criminals and alleged that the administration was protecting them.

He demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the murder, asserting that any delay would further embolden criminal elements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor