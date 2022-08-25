Grappling with floods, MP likely to witness another spell of rain

Bhopal, Aug 25 Already grappling with floods after heavy rain in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, the state is likely to witness another spell of moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, the weather department warned on Thursday.

The weather scientists in the regional office in Bhopal said that a cyclonic circulation was lying over the northern part of the Bay of Bengal, which suggested that eastern Madhya Pradesh may receive another spell of rain, said a weather official.

He said, "the rain spell is likely to last till August 31. It is going to cover central and eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. It might be less effective in Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions," he added.

The cyclone circulation is going to intensify into a low pressure area in the next 24 to 48 hours and it will move towards Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh triggering rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, as per the IMD's report.

Heavy downpours over the last few days had caused flooding in parts of Vidisha, Sagar, Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had conducted an aerial survey and also visited some of the flood-affected areas by boat.

According to the IMD's report, in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Sidhi city and Churhat area of the district received 108.5 and 105 mm rainfall, respectively.

Mada in Singrauli district recorded 82.6 mm rain and Chandiya in Umaria district received 61.2 mm downpour, as per the IMD data.

Due to heavy rainfall, roads and bridges in many areas were submerged, posing a challenge to the people living in the lower areas. Due to water flowing over the bridge, a pregnant woman was taken to a hospital in a bulldozer.

