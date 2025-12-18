Guj Assembly panel to review status of govt assurances during Junagadh-Gir Somnath visit

Ahmedabad, Dec 18 The Gujarat Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Government Assurances will undertake a three-day study tour of Junagadh and Gir Somnath from December 21 to 23 to review the status of assurances given by the state government and assess their implementation on the ground.

As per a note issued by the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the committee will visit a range of important sites, including national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, zoological parks and rescue centres.

During the tour, the members will also hold review meetings with officials to evaluate ongoing works and gather detailed updates on various projects. The tour is expected to commence on December 21 with site inspections at Dholka GIDC and Nal Sarovar, where the committee will seek information from local and departmental authorities.

On December 22, the committee will travel to Sasan Gir to visit the Gir National Park, wildlife sanctuary and rescue centre, focusing on conservation measures and administrative arrangements.

On the concluding day, December 23, the committee will visit the Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh, along with associated rescue, referral and animal treatment centres.

The members will also tour other natural and historical sites in the region and hold detailed discussions with officials to review compliance with government assurances, the Secretariat note stated.

Junagadh and Gir together form one of India’s most significant wildlife landscapes, blending rich biodiversity with long-standing conservation efforts.

The Gir forest is globally renowned as the only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion, while also supporting leopards, striped hyenas, jackals, sambar, chital, nilgai and a wide range of bird species.

Junagadh, home to the Sakkarbaug Zoo and surrounded by forested hills and scrubland, plays a key role in wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation in the region.

The wider landscape -- spanning Gir National Park, wildlife sanctuaries and coastal ecosystems in Gir Somnath -- supports reptiles, migratory birds and diverse flora, making the region a vital ecological corridor and a cornerstone of Gujarat’s wildlife heritage.

