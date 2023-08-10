Guj launches 'Sinh Suchna' app for tracking lions; announces new Safari Park 

Gandhinagar, Aug 10 In a move to celebrate World Lion Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel introduced a mobile application named 'Sinh Suchna'.

The official launch event in Gandhinagar marked a step towards modern wildlife conservation, allowing both the state's forest department and the general public to monitor lion movements effectively.

The 'Sinh Suchna' app empowers people to report lion sightings directly to the forest department, paving the way for real-time tracking and rapid conflict resolution.

During the launch event, CM Patel emphasised the importance of this app in enhancing public participation in wildlife conservation.

Alongside the app, a new lion safari park near Naliya-Mandvi village in Una taluka of Gir-Somnath district is in the planning stages.

This initiative is expected to relieve the pressure on the Gir National Park in Sasan-Gir due to the growing tourist influx, thereby benefiting both the region's ecology and its majestic inhabitants.

The event also witnessed the release of a 'Lion Anthem', and two books celebrating the state's natural heritage, titled "The King of the Jungle – The Asiatic Lions of Gir" and "Hu Gujarat no Sinh".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support on World Lion Day, writing about the importance of lion conservation and India's pride in being home to the Asiatic Lions.

He acknowledged the consistent rise in India's lion population and praised the efforts of those working towards protecting the habitat of lions.

The lion population in Gujarat has reached 674, spreading across 30,000 sq km, attracting approximately 800,000 tourists to Gir last year alone.

CM Patel also underlined the Central government's commitment to lion preservation through 'Project Lion', backed by a budget of Rs 2,900 crore.

This project will include the establishment of a breeding center, an isolation facility, and enhanced medical treatment for lions, with advanced technological solutions like CCTV cameras, radio collars, and drones to assist in monitoring and conservation efforts.

