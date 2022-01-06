Gujarat: 6 people died and 20 are in critical condition, after the gas leak at Surat mill

Early morning today on 6th January six people died and 20 others were admitted to the hospital due to gas leakage at a company in Gujarat's Surat, the ANI reported. The incident took place in the Sachin GIDC area of the city. According to reports, this gas leakage occurred when a tanker driver was pouring chemicals into a drain near the printing mill. But before the vicinity understood what was happening the gas was already got spread through the open outlets.

As soon as the police got the news, they rushed to the accident point and rescue many people, 20 people are still admitted to the civil hospital in the state.

Further details are yet to reveal from the incident.