Gujarat Assembly Elections: Congress fighting for existence, BJP will return to power again says, Vijay Rupani

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Tuesday forecasted the party’s win in State Assembly elections by saying that BJP will form the government with more than two-thirds majority.In an exclusive interview with ANI, former Gujarat CM said, “BJP is fully confident of winning the Gujarat elections and the party will form the government in the state with more than two-thirds majority,” adding that BJP will perform better this time than in 2017 Gujarat elections.“The Bharatiya Janata Party will return to the helm for the seventh time. The 2022 elections are different from previous elections as Congress is struggling for its existence which was very strong in 2017, due to the Patidar movement, and the Thakur Samaj movement.

Then independent candidate and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani was also very active in the elections,” Rupani said. “Congress managed to win 77 seats in 2017 and we halted at 99,” he added.“This time the BJP will return back to power as the State has not witnessed any movement for five years, Patidar movement ended, many people joined Bharatiya Janata Party, Hardik Patel himself joined BJP, more than 15 Congress MLAs joined the BJP, Alpesh Thakur, spearheading the movement for Thakur community joined BJP,” former CM told ANI. “The Congress Party is fighting for its existence,” he reiterated.On his decision to not contest next month’s Gujarat Assembly polls, Rupani said, “Only BJP can do this because BJP is like a family. BJP’s ideology is that new faces should get a chance. In order to give a chance to other people, we all together decided that we will not contest elections and new people should get a chance.”Earlier, this month Vijay Rupani and senior party leaders like, Nitin Patel and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama decided not to contest the elections.

