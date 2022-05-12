Gujarat Board Class 12 science stream results announced, pass percentage 72.02

Ahmedabad, May 12 The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Thursday announced the Gujarat Board Class 12 science stream results along with the results of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET).

The results were announced by state Education Minister Jitubhai Waghani in Gandhinagar.

A total of 72.02 per cent of the students have passed the board exams, including 72.05 per cent female students and 72 per cent male students.

The Education Minister said the students were given mass promotions last year due to the Covid pandemic, as he attributed the success of the students this year to their teachers and parents as well. He also urged the unsuccessful students and their parents to work hard and succeed next time without getting disheartened.

A total of 1,06,347 candidates appeared for the board exams in March in 140 centres across the state, including 95,361 regular students.

Rajkot district came first with the highest pass percentage of 85.78, while the lowest at 40.19 per cent was recorded by Dahod district.

The details of the GUJCET are as follows: 385 students in Group A and 684 students in Group B achieved more than 99 percentile, while 784 students in Group A and 1,328 students in Group B secured more than 98 percentile.

