Gujarat Budget 2022: Industries to expect major policies in this year's budget 2022

The budget session for Gujarat state will be present on 3rd March 2022, and it will be held from March 2 to 31 March. Gujrat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will present the Gujarat assembly budget for 2022. Gujarat is led by BJP leader Bhupendra Patel and it will be his first budget in the state. The session will start with the address of Governor Acharya Devvrat, while Sukhram Rathwa will lead the opposition in the assembly.

Ahead of the budget, people are expecting many things from the government. While the pandemic has affected the finances of the state government, it is reported that more funds are likely to be allocated for social welfare schemes. According to the reports, the dominant topics in the budget could be paper leaks in government recruitment examinations and atrocities on women and farmers.

Making jewelry is the main business in Gujarat, BIS hallmarking norms were made mandatory for all gold jewelry sales, and jewelers are facing difficulties with increased turnaround time at BIS Hallmarking center, it is doing rounds that government will also look after it.