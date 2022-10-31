Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds review meeting after cable bridge collapses in Morbi

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday held a review meeting soon after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday, claiming the lives of 68 people.

"A review meeting was held at the Morbi District Collector's office with the Ministers of State, MPs, MLAs, administrative system, police system, and health service system officials and reviewed the accident's situation comprehensively and gave necessary guidance," Tweeted CM Bhupendra Patel.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter and wrote that the state government stands by the affected people during this calamity.

He also met with the injured persons at Morbi Civil Hospital.

Earlier, the Gujarat CM reached the incident site in Morbi on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, in his press conference, confirmed that the death toll rose to 68.

"The death toll is 68 at present. Rescue operation is on and I will give an update on the number soon," said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Sanhavi said that the investigation would be done very seriously and all necessary actions would be taken.

"CM Bhupendra Patel is monitoring the situation. Government agencies are working on it. NDRF, Navy and Air Force will be here. The investigation will be done very seriously and we will take all necessary actions," said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the management team of the Morbi-bridge after the tragic incident.

"Cases under sections 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge," he said.

State Home Minister Sanghavi informed that the SDRF and Police are already at the site for the rescue operation.

"Prime Minister's Office has extended massive support to carry out the rescue operation. SDRF and Police are already at the site," he said in the press conference.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also inspected the incident site in Morbi on Sunday evening.

Earlier, the Indian Naval Station Valsura in Jamnagar, Gujarat sent a team of more than 40 personnel for rescue operations including marine commandos and seamen in Morbi after the cable bridge collapsed.

The defence officials further informed that an Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra, including doctors and paramedical staff, has already reached the accident site in Morbi.

"An Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra including doctors and paramedical staff has already reached the accident site in Morbi and taking part in rescue and relief ops. Another Army team with doctors and other relief materials is reaching the site shortly," said the defence officials.

The Indian Air Force plane, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, will take off for the relief operation in Morbi after the cable bridge collapse incident that took place in Gujarat on Sunday evening, informed the defence officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

