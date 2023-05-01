Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's son suffers brain stroke

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday cancelled his visit to Jamnagar for Gujarat’s foundation day celebration as his son, Anuj Patel, was hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering from a brain stroke.The chief minister is in Mumbai at Hinduja hospital, where his son is being treated, said an official.“Due to the ill health of his son, CM Bhupendra Patel will not be travelling to Jamnagar to participate in Gujarat Gaurav Day celebrations.

Governor Acharya Devvrat and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel will be participating in the event (at Jamnagar),” said an official statement from the Gujarat government. Anuj Patel suffered a brain stroke on Sunday in Ahmedabad and had undergone surgery on the same day in Ahmedabad’s KD hospital, following which his health was stable.On Monday, he was airlifted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital, where he will undergo further surgery. He is currently been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit