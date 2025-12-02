Gujarat completes distribution of enumeration forms to over 5 crore voters

Ahmedabad, Dec 2 As part of Gujarat’s special intensive revision of the electoral roll, the distribution of enumeration forms to more than 5 crore registered voters for the 2025 voter list has been completed across the state.

The enumeration phase of the campaign will continue until December 11.

The drive is being carried out under the guidance of the Election Commission of India and supervised by Chief Electoral Officer Harit Shukla, with the CEO's office coordinating closely with district election officers and ground staff to expedite the process.

Digitisation of enumeration forms is progressing rapidly across Gujarat, with four assembly constituencies—Dhanera and Tharad in Banaskantha, Limkheda in Dahod, and Dhoraji in Rajkot—already achieving 100 per cent digitisation.

At the district level, Dang leads the state with an impressive 93.55 per cent digitisation rate, followed closely by Gir Somnath, Morbi, and Sabarkantha. The top ten districts in terms of progress include Dang (93.55 per cent), Gir Somnath (89.62 per cent), Morbi (89.07 per cent), Sabarkantha (89.00 per cent), Banaskantha (88.96 per cent), Mahisagar (88.91 per cent), Chhota Udepur (88.81 per cent), Panchmahal (87.88 per cent), Aravalli (87.67 per cent), and Surendranagar (87.45 per cent).

The verification process has also revealed significant discrepancies in the voter list.

Approximately 16 lakh deceased voters were still enrolled, while more than 4.40 lakh voters were found to be absent from their registered addresses.

Additionally, over 23 lakh voters have permanently relocated, and around 2.82 lakh entries were identified as duplicates.

The CEO has commended the extensive fieldwork of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Gujarat, whose meticulous efforts have strengthened the accuracy of the state’s voter rolls.

BLOs facing any difficulty have been advised to contact their respective local offices for assistance. The special intensive revision of the electoral roll is crucial because it ensures that the voter list remains accurate, updated and reflective of the actual electorate.

A clean and error-free electoral roll prevents impersonation, reduces the risk of fraud, ensures that eligible citizens are not deprived of their voting rights, and upholds the credibility and transparency of the democratic process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor