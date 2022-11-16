Gujarat: Fire breaks out at printing, dyeing mill in Surat
By ANI | Published: November 16, 2022 04:48 AM 2022-11-16T04:48:36+5:30 2022-11-16T10:20:02+5:30
A fire broke out at a printing and dyeing mill in Surat in Gujarat on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
Fire tenders were called to the spot.
No injury was reported in the incident. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor