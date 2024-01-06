Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze at Valsad Oil Company, No Injuries Reported

Valsad (Gujarat) [India], January 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at an oil company in the Valsad district of Gujarat on Saturday evening, officials said. The fire at the oil company engulfed the whole area in smoke and embers.



Fire tenders are present at the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze, said officials. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the site as yet, they said. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)