Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Palanpur Market Yard; Watch

A huge fire broke out in Banaskantha's Palanpur market yard in Gujarat on Monday, February 19. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. According to the reports, 10 shops in the market yard were engulfed in flames. In these shops, the grain has been burnt due to fire.

#WATCH | Banaskantha, Gujarat: Fire broke out in Banaskantha's Palanpur market yard. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/HDmlA7LItK — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

Preliminary speculations suggest that the cause of the fire may be a short circuit. Ten shops in the market yard were gutted by the fire, resulting in the burning of remaining grains and causing losses for the traders. Further details awaited.