Gujarat govt says no fine for flouting traffic rules in Gujarat during Diwali

The Gujarat government has announced that people will not be fined for violation of traffic rules during the Diwali festival this year.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi made this announcement addressing a gathering, he said that in view of the Diwali festival, traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from the violators till October 27.

According to a PTI report, from October 21 to October 27, the traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from people. If anyone is caught without a helmet or driving licence or found violating any other traffic rule during this period, our police will give them a flower, the minister added.