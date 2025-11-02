Gujarat Health Minister chairs meeting on preventive measures against post-rain outbreaks

Gandhinagar, Nov 2 In the wake of unseasonal rains across Gujarat, Health and Family Welfare Minister Praful Pansheriya chaired a high-level meeting to review preventive steps against potential outbreaks of vector- and water-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and typhoid.

Presiding over the meeting with senior officials of the Health Department in Gandhinagar, Minister Pansheriya said that all Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and government hospitals across the state have been equipped with adequate stocks of essential medicines and health facilities to handle any surge in seasonal diseases.

The Minister emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government remains fully committed to safeguarding public health during adverse weather conditions.

Continuous and result-oriented measures are being implemented by the Health Department to curb the spread of waterborne and airborne diseases arising from stagnant water and humid conditions following the recent rainfall.

Highlighting another concern, Pansheriya warned that during the rainy season, incidents of snake and scorpion bites tend to increase as these creatures come out of the ground in large numbers. He appealed to farmers and residents not to rely on superstition in such cases but to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest government hospital or health centre.

The Minister further instructed all health facilities and 108 medical vans to maintain sufficient stocks of anti-venom and essential emergency drugs.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi, Health Commissioner (Rural) Dr. Ratankunwar Gadhvicharan, Deputy Director Neelam Patel, and other senior officials of the department, who reviewed preparedness and discussed coordinated field-level action to prevent the spread of diseases in the aftermath of the rains.

Unseasonal rains continued to lash several parts of Gujarat over the past 24 hours, affecting crops and rural areas.

As per the State Emergency Operation Center, as many as 112 talukas across the state recorded rainfall, with Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district receiving the highest -- 2.48 inches. Porbandar also saw 2.2 inches of rain, while Lodhika in Rajkot and Sankheda in Chhota Udepur recorded over 1.5 inches.

More than 20 talukas reported around 1 inch of rain, while several others received light showers averaging half an inch.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in parts of the state till November 5.

A system that had developed in the Arabian Sea and was initially moving towards Gujarat has now weakened, reducing the threat of heavy downpours. However, cloudy and humid conditions are expected to persist for a few more days.

