Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard Rescues Five Fishermen from Sinking Boat off Porbandar (Watch Video)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) saved five fishermen from a sinking boat on March 24. The boat, "Premsagar," was located approximately 50 kilometres off the coast of Porbandar when it issued a distress call.

Watch Indian Coast Guard Rescue Operation:

@IndiaCoastGuard Distt HQ 1 (S Gujarat Daman & Diu) swiftly responded to a distress call from fishing boat Premsagar. The boat was flooded & sinking about 50 km East of Porbandar.(1/2)

@giridhararmane pic.twitter.com/tNDLIC175r — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) March 24, 2024

Responding swiftly to the SOS, the ICG dispatched Ship C-16 from Porbandar based on information from the fisheries community. The Coast Guard safely evacuated all five crew members from the sinking vessel and provided them with medical attention. The fishermen were then brought back to Porbandar and handed over to the Fisheries Association.