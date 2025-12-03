Gujarat: International Passenger Caught With ₹3.10 Crore Hydroponic Weed at Surat Airport

An international passenger was arrested at Surat Airport after being found with a significant quantity of hydroponic weed. The search took place during a coordinated operation involving the CISF, Surat City Detection of Crime Branch, and Customs authorities. The suspect was stopped after security personnel noticed suspicious behaviour. During routine baggage screening, officials discovered eight packets of hydroponic (hybrid) marijuana weighing 4.055 kg. The seized narcotics were estimated to be worth around ₹1.41 crore.

Surat, Gujarat: In a joint operation at Surat Airport, CISF, Customs, and the City DCB intercepted an international passenger carrying 8.907 kg of hydroponic weed (Hybrid Ganja) worth approximately ₹3.10 crore. The drugs were hidden in baggage, including a secret compartment.… pic.twitter.com/8UPoYEcpws — IANS (@ians_india) December 3, 2025

Upon further detailed inspection, authorities uncovered another concealed section inside the luggage, containing 4.852 kg of the same illegal substance valued at ₹1.69 crore. In total, 8.907 kg of drugs worth approximately ₹3.10 crore were confiscated. The passenger was taken into custody, and the seized material was handed over to the Crime Branch for continued investigation. Officials stated that the operation reflects strong coordination, vigilance, and efficiency among airport enforcement agencies.