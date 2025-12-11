Gujarat: Man Spots Ex-Wife’s Live-In Partner in Market, Fatally Stabs Him

Gujarat: Man kills ex-wife's live-in partner in after spotting in market, over family dispute. This incident occurred in Jamnagar area on Wednesday (December 10). Man used to abuse pregnant wife and claimed that child was not his. After getting frustrated she started living separately from her husband, Dilip.

Complainant, Sonalben (ex-wife) stated that her ex-husband, Dilip allegedly attacked her live-in partner because she wanted a divorce and had started living with her partner, Jitendra Chavda. According to the police, as Sonal and Jitendra were passing through the market, Dilip and an unidentified accomplice stopped them. Sonal stated that Dilip, after demanding they turn the car around, verbally abused Jitendra with an accomplice before fatally stabbing him multiple times.

Jitendra collapsed and died before the ambulance arrived. Sonalben witnessed the attack and felt endangered.After the attack, the accused Dilip and his accomplice fled the scene. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived and increased security in the area. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem examination.