Gujarat: Man who hit biker, dragged for 12 kms under car, arrested

Gujarat Police arrested one person on Thursday for allegedly killing a biker after hitting him with his car and dragging him under the vehicle for 12 kilometres in Surat.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Patil, who was riding the bike, while his wife rode pillion.

A car hit his bike and then fled the accident spot. The woman's body was found at the accident spot, but Patil's body was discovered 12 km from the site.

The accused went into hiding in Mumbai and Rajasthan after the accident.

Based on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed while entering Surat at Kamrej toll plaza on Thursday.

Surat Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Ilesh Patel said, "The accident took place on December 18 at Palsana on the outskirts of Surat. The accused has been identified as Biren Ladumor Ahir. He is a construction businessman."

Superintendent of Police Hitesh Jaysar said, "the accused claimed that he did not know that the motorcyclist was trapped under his car. He was trying to run away in fear after the accident."

( With inputs from ANI )

