Gujarat Police seize 33 kg of cannabis in Pandesara, five arrested

Surat, Oct 24 Gujarat Police in Surat seized 33 kilograms of cannabis in the Pandesara area and arrested five individuals, including two women.

The police acted on a tip-off and intercepted a rickshaw carrying the large consignment. One suspect was leading as a pilot, while the other four, including the women, were transporting the cannabis. The illicit substance was being smuggled from Orissa to Surat.

The police investigation revealed that the suspects had used second-class AC train compartments to bring the cannabis from Orissa.

To avoid detection, the smugglers wrapped the cannabis in clothing and plastic. This was their third successful smuggling attempt in the last six months, with previous consignments of 10 kg, 15 kg, and 20 kg.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, in October, drugs worth Rs 250 crore were seized from Avsar Enterprise in the Ankleshwar GIDC area of Gujarat's Bharuch district, officials confirmed. The joint raid by Surat and Bharuch Police uncovered 141 grams of MD drugs valued at Rs 14.10 lakh.

Vishal Patel, director of Avsar Enterprise, was arrested along with two others, while the company owner is reportedly abroad. This bust is part of a more comprehensive anti-drug operation by Gujarat Police, who have recently seized narcotics valued at several thousand crores.

In a similar recent raid, drugs worth Rs 5,000 crore were seized from Aavkar Drugs Limited, also in Ankleshwar. Speaking at the Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day event, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi lauded the Gujarat Police, stating, "This is not just an operation, but a war against drugs."

In May 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) released data showing that Gujarat contributed nearly one-third of the total value of narcotics seized across India.

Between March 1 and May 18, 2024, the ECI reported drug seizures worth Rs 3,958.85 crore, which constituted nearly 45 per cent of the total value of all seized items, amounting to Rs 8,889 crore. Gujarat alone accounted for Rs 1,187.8 crore or about 30 per cent of these drug seizures.

The ECI attributed this surge to enhanced vigilance and robust enforcement actions targeting inducements, including drugs and psychotropic substances.

"Continuous monitoring, precise data interpretation, and active participation of enforcement agencies have led to this significant spurt in seizures," the ECI stated.

--IANS

janvi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor