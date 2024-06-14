Gujarat: Toddler Falls into 50-Feet Deep Borewell in Amreli, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)

A one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl fell into 50-foot open borewell at Suragpara village in Amreli on Friday afternoon, June 14. The girl, trapped inside the well, was able to breathe, and the rescue teams on the spot started the oxygen supply in the borewell to keep the girl alive.

Rescue Operation Underway

VIDEO | Rescue operations underway in Gujarat’s Amreli after a girl child fell into a borewell earlier today. Details awaited.



According to the sources the girl named Aarohi of the farm labourer working in the field fell into the bore while playing. Immediately, the fire brigade and the 108 Ambulance were informed about the incident. A camera was dropped into the borewell to capture the situation. Subsequently, oxygen pipes were also lowered.