Gujarat Voting Fiasco: Man Arrested After Claiming To Vote Multiple Times On Instagram Live

Gujarat, Dahod Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a shocking incident when a man was detained for alleged bogus voting after live-streaming from inside a polling booth on Wednesday. Congress alleged that Vijay Bhabhor, son of a local BJP leader, violated and insulted democracy by going live on Instagram from the booth.

Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission along with a copy of the video. Subsequently, the Mahisagar district police detained Bhabhor and another individual. Although the accused deleted the clip, it had already spread widely on social media.

The incident occurred at a polling station in Parthampur, which is in the Dahod parliamentary constituency. The Superintendent of Police for Mahisagar, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja, said, "We have detained two persons and action is being taken based on the FIR registered by the presiding officer under the Representative of the People Act for bogus voting."

Bhabhor went to vote at 5.49 pm and left by 5.54 pm. During those five minutes, he went live on Instagram and allegedly voted on behalf of two other people, which is considered bogus voting, according to the police. Congress claims that Bhabhor is the son of a local BJP leader. Manish Doshi, a Congress spokesperson, said they are demanding a new vote at booth number 220 in Parthampur because of the incident. "Son of a BJP leader at Mahisagar played with the EVM machine and abused the Election Commission by creating a live video of booth capturing and thereby insulting democracy," Doshi said.

In the video, Bhabhor can be seen focusing the camera on the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machine and ignoring requests to leave the booth. He purportedly says, "The machine belongs to my father. Only one thing works - that is BJP." At another point in the video, he says, "Only Vijay Bhabhor works here." The Election Commission is investigating the incident.